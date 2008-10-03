Let's Flick Through The Gears Of War 2 Manual

This turned up tonight. Looks real enough. It's missing some pages - most likely those detailing story/plot issues - but there are still plenty there. You see new weapons, you get rundowns of new multiplayer modes, you get a manual that looks like it was dipped in a cup of tea. None of what you'll see is new, but there are bound to be a few of you excited by an unreleased game's manual, so for all the pics, click the link below. Oh, and no, I didn't put that accompanying text in there. Presumably Dude Huge requested it be scrawled in at the printers.
Gears 2 Instuction Manual Surfaces Online [Ripten]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink