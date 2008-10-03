Let's Flick Through The Gears Of War 2 Manual

This turned up tonight. Looks real enough. It's missing some pages - most likely those detailing story/plot issues - but there are still plenty there. You see new weapons, you get rundowns of new multiplayer modes, you get a manual that looks like it was dipped in a cup of tea. None of what you'll see is new, but there are bound to be a few of you excited by an unreleased game's manual, so for all the pics, click the link below. Oh, and no, I didn't put that accompanying text in there. Presumably Dude Huge requested it be scrawled in at the printers.

