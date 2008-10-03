The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Let's Flick Through The Gears Of War 2 Manual

This turned up tonight. Looks real enough. It's missing some pages - most likely those detailing story/plot issues - but there are still plenty there. You see new weapons, you get rundowns of new multiplayer modes, you get a manual that looks like it was dipped in a cup of tea. None of what you'll see is new, but there are bound to be a few of you excited by an unreleased game's manual, so for all the pics, click the link below. Oh, and no, I didn't put that accompanying text in there. Presumably Dude Huge requested it be scrawled in at the printers.

Gears 2 Instuction Manual Surfaces Online [Ripten]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles