Let's Learn About White Knight Chronicles Online Play

The newest issue of Japanese magazine Dengeki PlayStation has new info about how online works for PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles. The Level 5 developed title features a story mode that can "seamlessly" change into online play. Once connected, there's a meeting place that can accommodate up to 16 players. From that, players break off into parties of four for quests.
