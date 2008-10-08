The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Let's Learn About White Knight Chronicles Online Play

The newest issue of Japanese magazine Dengeki PlayStation has new info about how online works for PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles. The Level 5 developed title features a story mode that can "seamlessly" change into online play. Once connected, there's a meeting place that can accommodate up to 16 players. From that, players break off into parties of four for quests.

Hit the jump for another look at White Knight Chronicles.

[2ch.net]

