Let's Tap? Let's Screen Shots!

Yuji Naka's first proper Wii game at new dev house Prope has been dated for a Japanese release, a milestone we're celebrating with new screen shots. Let's Tap, which we played and kind of enjoyed at Tokyo Game Show last week, will hit Japan on December 18, the same week that Prope's other game, Let's Catch, hits the WiiWare service.

There are far too many throwaway "visualizers" in Let's Tap, but I happen to like the concept, despite how impractical it seems. No word from Sega yet when we can expect a North American release, the Westernized renaming of which we're so looking forward to.

Let's Tap Gallery