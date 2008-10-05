Let's TGS!

Mike's already there. Crecente's there. And Ashcraft, well, he's always there. Me, I'm about to board my flight to Japan, rounding out Team Kotaku (or Kotaku F.C. for our European readers) for our balls-to-the-wall Tokyo Game Show coverage. The show kicks off on Thursday (that's THIS Thursday, October 9), but we'll be doing stuff all week that you will find interesting. Stay tuned.