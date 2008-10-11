Lets TGS! Oh, Mai, Mai, Mai, Mai, Mai

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SNK Playmore knows how to draw a crowd at Tokyo Game Show — just line up five girls in Mai Shiranui cosplay get ups and let the booth babe hungry masses snap dozens and dozens of photos of their perfectly smooth knees. Then, hope that at least one of them will be interested in playing King of Fighters 2002 or Slot Panic on a cell phone.

