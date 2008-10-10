Not all booth companions have to show skin. Some don't have to show any at all. This booth companion doesn't have to even show her face. Spotted at the From Software booth and passing fliers for a suspense title, this female companion was outfitted in a rubber mask that showed off her ample eye lashes. There's not even a slot for the mouth! Must be stuffy. Must.
Lets TGS: The Scariest Booth Companion
ya its the same mask used in Inukami Family Movie its a fairly well known movie and very scary back then.
and yes it was in Lucky Star, if u re-watch that episode they would literally say Inukami Family and Sukekiyo.
since the character that wore that mask was called Sukekiyo