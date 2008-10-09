Level 5's ROID Non-Console

Neither a console nor a robot transformer, Level 5's web portal will be used by the developer to sell games for the PC and mobile platform. And the dev is sparing now expense to show it off, even in it's non-existent robot form.
Behold.
Neither a console nor a robot transformer, Level 5's web portal will be used by the developer to sell games for the PC and mobile platform. And the dev is sparing now expense to show it off, even in it's non-existent robot form.
Behold.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink