Lips Makes Singing 'Half A Rediscovery'

Xbox 360 title Lips isn't just a singing game. It's much more. Keiichi Yano (pictured), co-founder of Lips developer iNiS, points out that the game is interactive in a way singing games haven't been previously. Yanno explains:

...you discover the true essence about what is great about a certain song. You look at certain things and you go, 'I really like this phrase, and that's why I like this song'; it's half a rediscovery, it's half a digestion of the song in a different way.

You pick up things that you might not have realised if you'd just listened to it — through singing, you recognise certain nuances that you wouldn't have noticed before. The game helps to accentuate that because of the fact that it is trying to score you.