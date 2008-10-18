Little Big Planet Facing European Delay

While Sony's eagerly anticipated PS3 title LittleBigPlanet is seeing a rash of unofficial early releases here in North America, European retailers are experiencing the exact opposite. While the game was originally set for an October 24th release, retailers are now expecting delays of up to three weeks. UK retailer Game's website now lists the title's release date as simply 10/2008, while Gamestation's release date simply TBC.

For the sake of our European friends we certainly hope the three weeks estimate is overblown. GamesIndustry.biz seems to think the delay won't be nearly as bad, and expects that Sony will issue an official updated release date shortly. We'll keep an eye out.



