The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Little Big Planet Facing European Delay

While Sony's eagerly anticipated PS3 title LittleBigPlanet is seeing a rash of unofficial early releases here in North America, European retailers are experiencing the exact opposite. While the game was originally set for an October 24th release, retailers are now expecting delays of up to three weeks. UK retailer Game's website now lists the title's release date as simply 10/2008, while Gamestation's release date simply TBC.

For the sake of our European friends we certainly hope the three weeks estimate is overblown. GamesIndustry.biz seems to think the delay won't be nearly as bad, and expects that Sony will issue an official updated release date shortly. We'll keep an eye out.

LittleBigPlanet release delayed in Europe [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

  • Cheepo Guest

    This is an outrage.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles