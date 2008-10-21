Many readers heard this via retail channels, and shared in the comments, but we have just received official word from Sony Computer Entertainment that they are "working toward achieving" a November 7 launch for LittleBigPlanet in Australia and New Zealand. That statement leaves some wiggle room (that is, it doesn't say "confirmed") should something stall the re-mastery process and local re-distribution, but it's good we know a date to hang out for. Save your pennies, people, because Nov 7 - 14 may now be one of the toughest weeks at retail I've ever seen gamers have to contend with.
LittleBigPlanet AU Release 'Working Toward' November 7
Comments
Grrr.
We photograph aborigines in this country even though they don't like it..
The concept of taking wrench to a young, twisted child girl made it into BioShock..
Does censorship seem a bit random and whimsical to anyone else?
Maybe, just maybe, parts of the secular community find religion constantly meddling with culture as an affront to our own values?
I'm going to make the single most offensive (generally - not to the Muslim community) level I can come up with. You're all invited.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
So we miss out on the first week content I assume - no "I was there from the start" T-shirt and spaceman costume... typical.