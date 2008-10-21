LittleBigPlanet AU Release 'Working Toward' November 7

Many readers heard this via retail channels, and shared in the comments, but we have just received official word from Sony Computer Entertainment that they are "working toward achieving" a November 7 launch for LittleBigPlanet in Australia and New Zealand. That statement leaves some wiggle room (that is, it doesn't say "confirmed") should something stall the re-mastery process and local re-distribution, but it's good we know a date to hang out for. Save your pennies, people, because Nov 7 - 14 may now be one of the toughest weeks at retail I've ever seen gamers have to contend with.