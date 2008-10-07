LittleBigPlanet Can Do Your Math Homework

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ever since the beta for Littlebigplanet hit, we've seen numerous level designs, some good, some not so good. From classic Mario remakes to re-imagining of the humongous spectacles found in Shadow of the Colossus. Heck, even Tristan is a game designer in the making. But simply from an engineering standpoint, I think this is by far and away the best yet. A user created a real-time working calculator that accurately adds and subtracts numbers. The levels is said to use 610 magnetic swtiches, 500 wires, and 430 pistons. I didn't see what the big deal was until the camera panned up. That's when my mouth hit the floor.

Thanks to everyone, and I mean everyone, who sent this in!

Comments

  • lastskysamurai @last

    Wow....... EPIC! That just blew my mind!

    0
  • andye @andy

    i just had an epiphany! sony are releasing that little keyboard, right? if lbp allowed simple scripting of objects, you could get some pretty interesting results. you could write that whole thing in several lines and spend more time building a level.

    0
  • dzc12 Guest

    Holy freaking god!! That is incredible!!

    0
  • Jose Guest

    The sad part is that it wont work for the full game. All that time, wasted... :(

    0

