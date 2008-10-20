It's still early Monday after the big LittleBigPlanet delay news over the weekend, so the local Playstation team has yet to work out what the new Australian date for LittleBigPlanet will be. We spoke to a rep who said word will be released soon, so for all those who have been peppering me with questions on what is going to happen you'll just have to wait a little longer. Hopefully we don't draw a short straw and end up at the back of the global re-manufacture queue.
LittleBigPlanet Delay: No Word On New AU Date Yet
Comments
this is really pathetic....
its appalling to see how far society has fallen when games are no longer allowed muslim content without people whinging and the game being pulled. its perfectly fine for christian bible references in games, yet a double standard exists for any other religion. it makes me feel absolutely disgusted to be a part of the human race. the stupid thing is that without all this controversy over it....99% of people wouldnt have even noticed, nor cared.
As per the second story on the matter, apparently Qur'anic verse set to music is deeply offensive to some Muslims. Add the sensitivity of the USA to all things 'outsider' and the actual content of the two lines, and I can start to see why SCE would want to play it safe with what is potentially the biggest title to yet hit the PS3. They want this to be a very positive story for the Playstation brand, not something that gets spun into something political. So from a commercial standpoint I can see why they want to be more cautious than not with this title.
It's perfectly understandable I think that Sony chose to overreact when considering (1) LBP is their biggest release on the PS3 ever (2) the phrases in question.
It still doesn't justify why one group's objection is taken a lot more seriously though. But that's not Sony's fault, just the muslim-fearing climate we live in. Terrorism = effective. Islam > Church of England. Muslims > Venezuelans.
November 7th? You've got to be kidding me.
I'm broke as it is and placing LBP on the same day as Gears 2 is a bad, bad, bad, bad idea for SCEA. This will completely destroy any chance for a lot of people getting this game anytime soon.
I'll get it regardless, but it means I won't be able to play it at all until I finish Gears 2. Shame really, because I'm desperate to play LBP and was *really* looking forward to this weekend.
Just check the EBgames website and they have an updated date for LBP to 11th Nov now :(
havent heard anything else...
u think Kmart might break the street date one more time for LBP tho XD