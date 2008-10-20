LittleBigPlanet Delay: No Word On New AU Date Yet

It's still early Monday after the big LittleBigPlanet delay news over the weekend, so the local Playstation team has yet to work out what the new Australian date for LittleBigPlanet will be. We spoke to a rep who said word will be released soon, so for all those who have been peppering me with questions on what is going to happen you'll just have to wait a little longer. Hopefully we don't draw a short straw and end up at the back of the global re-manufacture queue.

LittleBigPlanet Faces Global Recall For Qur'an References