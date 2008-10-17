The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

LittleBigPlanet Finally Convinces Will Wright To Buy A PS3

SCE President Kaz Hirai recently addressed the importance of games on the PS3. This must have been great news to Spore creator Will Wright. I recently spoke to Wright at an event held in Midtown Manhattan. Of the handful of questions I asked, I wanted to know what he thought of LittleBigPlanet, since he's interested in user-created content and all. His answer was a bit surprising.

"I haven't seen as much of [LittleBigPlanet]as I'd like to. What I've seen of it looks intriguing and very cool. I've seen a couple videos of it, though. Is it out now? I don't have a PS3."

Wait wait wait, this is where I had to stop him. Not only did I have to tell him LBP's release date (October 21st), I had to ask why the hell he doesn't own a Playstation 3. I mean, he's Will Wright, one of gaming's greatest designers, and he doesn't have Sony's latest system? You mean to tell me over the last two years the thought to acquire one, even for free, never entered into his mind?

"[LIttleBigPLanet]will probably tip the scales for me to buy one. I own pretty much every other system. There's just been no titles for [the PS3]I've really wanted to see."

Oooo, burn. I image Kaz will overnight a few PS3's to Will's house tomorrow now. But c'mon! MGS4? Uncharted? Resistance?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles