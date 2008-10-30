LittleBigPlanet Meets...NASCAR?

Halo 3 on a NASCAR? Predictable. The Wii on a NASCAR? Understandable, since everybody has a Wii these days. But we're struggling to find just where, exactly, the NASCAR fanbase and the LittleBigPlanet fanbase dovetail. Yet dovetail they did over the weekend just past, this GameStop/LittleBigPlanet racer finishing a respectable 5th place. Not bad for a car that looks like it was knitted by my gran.
Fastest SackBoy On Wheels [LittleBigPlanet]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink