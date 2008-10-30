LittleBigPlanet Meets...NASCAR?

Halo 3 on a NASCAR? Predictable. The Wii on a NASCAR? Understandable, since everybody has a Wii these days. But we're struggling to find just where, exactly, the NASCAR fanbase and the LittleBigPlanet fanbase dovetail. Yet dovetail they did over the weekend just past, this GameStop/LittleBigPlanet racer finishing a respectable 5th place. Not bad for a car that looks like it was knitted by my gran.

Fastest SackBoy On Wheels [LittleBigPlanet]