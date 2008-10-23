LittleBigPlanet On Sale at Harvey Norman, Dick Smith (But Not For Long)

While LittleBigPlanet is officially under recall and should not be available for another week or two, it seems there are some retailers who may have missed the memo. Hellerphant has shared some interesting findings from some research today as he called around to try and get his hands on a copy just in case. Surely he was kidding himself?

I found most Harvey Norman outlets have stock in Victoria, and three of the five I called were willing to sell me a copy (picked mine up for $105 today). Also a few Dick Smith Stores in NSW/ACT: Woden PowerHouse; VIC: Chadstone; Large Store QLD: Townsville Powerhouse; SA: Elizabeth Powerhouse.

We made a couple of calls ourselves and found the Woden store had changed their tune but one regional Harvey Norman store confirmed they have copies available right now. We checked in with Sony Computer Entertainment and they were pretty concerned, so while you may get lucky with a few regionals right now, expect this breach to be shut down before the afternoon is out.