LittleBigPlanet Patched, Offending Song Remains

According to, we guess, people who already have the game, Sony have thrown up an update for LittleBigPlanet, taking the game from version 1.00 to the far more polished-sounding version 1.01. Interestingly, it appears Tapha Niang - the song that started all this fuss - is still in the game. Hopefully that means all they did was fix a few niggling bugs, and dub over the Qur'an-quoting references with "I'm Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle".

