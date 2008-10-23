The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

LittleBigPlanet Patched, Offending Song Remains

According to, we guess, people who already have the game, Sony have thrown up an update for LittleBigPlanet, taking the game from version 1.00 to the far more polished-sounding version 1.01. Interestingly, it appears Tapha Niang - the song that started all this fuss - is still in the game. Hopefully that means all they did was fix a few niggling bugs, and dub over the Qur'an-quoting references with "I'm Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle".

LBP Gets Patched [The Sixthaxis]

Comments

  • yiggs Guest

    really... what i actually do get my game, and if i find out that they delayed the game for 2 weeks just to make a patch, i'm not going to be happy.

    They better have re-pressed every single recalled bluray.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles