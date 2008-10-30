LittleBigPlanet, Resistance 2, LocoRoco 2 (And More) Dated For Europe - A buncha games have been given European release dates overnight. Which ones? LittleBigPlanet will be out November 5. Resistance 2 will be out November 28. MotorStorm 2 will be out November 7. SingStar Disney on November 7. And LocoRoco 2 on November 21, though that last one comes with a "to be confirmed" sticker.