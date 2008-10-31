LittleBigPlanet Servers Are A Go.... Well at least they were working moderately well last night. Soon after booting up my Playstation 3 and starting up the game I was asked to download a 20 meg or so patch that brought my copy of LittleBigPlanet up to version 1.03. After the update I was able to connect and even publish a crap level I created. I also managed to play through some other amazing levels with friends. The only issue I had was some slow down in create mode when I tried to undo multiple accidents. Are you having any luck?
