The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

LittleBigPlanet: To Wipe, Or Not To Wipe

We've seen some pretty amazing things come out of the LittleBigPlanet beta test so far, including yesterday's amazing calculating sack boy squad. Wouldn't it be a pity to lose all of that goodness in the name of making sure everyone was on level footing for launch? Right now the LittleBigPlanet news site is hosting a poll asking players both in and out of beta whether or not the user created content created so far should be completely flushed down the toilet once the game launches.

The answer of course is no. We don't want that. It would be a tremendous waste of the work all the beta testers have put in, and would rob so many people of the inspiration the works so far provide. This isn't an MMO, we don't have to worry about anyone having an advantage over us in PVP (Planet versus Planet). Vote no on Operation Tiny Wipe, just like the majority of respondents already are.

LittleBigPlanet Beta Created Levels - You decide [LittleBigPlanet News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles