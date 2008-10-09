LittleBigPlanet: To Wipe, Or Not To Wipe

We've seen some pretty amazing things come out of the LittleBigPlanet beta test so far, including yesterday's amazing calculating sack boy squad. Wouldn't it be a pity to lose all of that goodness in the name of making sure everyone was on level footing for launch? Right now the LittleBigPlanet news site is hosting a poll asking players both in and out of beta whether or not the user created content created so far should be completely flushed down the toilet once the game launches.

The answer of course is no. We don't want that. It would be a tremendous waste of the work all the beta testers have put in, and would rob so many people of the inspiration the works so far provide. This isn't an MMO, we don't have to worry about anyone having an advantage over us in PVP (Planet versus Planet). Vote no on Operation Tiny Wipe, just like the majority of respondents already are.

