SCEE just sent out a statement in response to the you-may-have-heard-of-it-by-now LittleBigPlanet delay. In short: if you're a PAL user, don't panic. The game will be out "no later than the week commencing Monday 3rd November", with the title rolling out across Europe, Australasia and the Middle East throughout that week. The wording seems to rule out any hope of a firm release date for any of the regions, so feel free to badger the shit out of your local game store until their stock turns up.
LittleBigPlanet Will Be Out 'No Later Than' Nov 7 For PAL Users
*sigh*
i unpacked 70 copies of the game on monday morning... lost in a fantasy world of catalpults and slingshots, i was brought crashing back to earth by the email from head office about the recall...
wonder if i should have kept one and sold it on ebay, would have made enough money to counter-balance losing my job :P