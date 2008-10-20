LittleBigPlanet Will Be Out 'No Later Than' Nov 7 For PAL Users

SCEE just sent out a statement in response to the you-may-have-heard-of-it-by-now LittleBigPlanet delay. In short: if you're a PAL user, don't panic. The game will be out "no later than the week commencing Monday 3rd November", with the title rolling out across Europe, Australasia and the Middle East throughout that week. The wording seems to rule out any hope of a firm release date for any of the regions, so feel free to badger the shit out of your local game store until their stock turns up.