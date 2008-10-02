The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Live Action Dragon Ball Trailer Successfully Fails

Someone at the Brand Licensing Expo Europe 2008 managed to catch this cam footage of somewhat less-than-eagerly anticipated film adaptation of the popular manga/anime/video game series Dragon Ball. As was expected, it looks relatively hideous, from Chow Yun-Fat's hideous costume to James Marsters reprising his role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Spike, who in turn tries to portray Lord Piccolo. Don't worry about the sound, there is none in this early preview trailer. Somehow I think we're better for it.

    Somehow I think we're better for it.

    Guys why do you bother to cover this fim since you nothing constructive to say, What a loser site this is!!1

    And thank you for your expert criticism. Always nice of haters to take the time to stop by and write. :-)

