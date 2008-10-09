The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Liveblogging Microsoft's TGS Keynote

Microsoft's John Schappert is due to take the stage in the International Business Centre at the Makuhari Messe to drop some knowledge on Tokyo's gaming set. The corporate vice president of the LIVE, Software and Services Business is going to give a speech about the "gaming canvas" of the world, or so we've been told (read: translated). We're getting underway immediately, so hit the jump for the liveblog fun.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles