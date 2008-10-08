LocoRoco 2's Number One Fan

Hi Tsutomu Kouno. As the guy who made LocoRoco, and who is making LocoRoco 2, what do you think about...uh, Tsutomu?
"......"
So...yeah, LocoRoco 2 looks pretty neat, and...uh, Mr. Kouno? Hello?
"......"
So went some parts of today's interview with Tsutomu Kouno. Just a few. And the guy wasn't being rude at all. He's a really sharp, really nice guy. He was just totally into LocoRoco 2. Couldn't stop tapping his feet during the new rhythm-action sections, couldn't stop humming along to the new character's songs.
It's great to see that, despite having done nothing but work on LocoRoco for the past 3-4 years, Kouno can still completely lose himself in the game. It's definitely a lot more encouraging sign for the game than any bullet point or press release could ever manage.
