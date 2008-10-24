Logitech Unveils $US250 Guitar Hero Controller

Looking for something to spend lots of money on for the Guitar Hero fan in your life this holiday season? Look no further than the newly announced Premiere Edition Wireless Controller for Guitar Hero from Logitech. Featuring a wooden neck, rosewood fingerboard, metal frets, metal tuning pegs, and the new touch-sensitive neck slider, this is the end-all, be-all of guitar controllers. The buttons even use Logitech's rubber dome keyboard technology for quieter action. All this, and it's wireless. I think I am in love. Is it $US250 worth of love? I suppose I'll find out once temptation hits retail this December. Hit the link for the gallery

LOGITECH ANNOUNCES PREMIERE EDITION OF WIRELESS GUITAR CONTROLLER FOR GUITAR HERO

Logitech Wireless Guitar, Premiere Edition Features Wood Neck, Rosewood Fingerboard, Metal Frets, Gig Bag

FREMONT, Calif. - Oct. 23, 2008 - Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the Logitech® Wireless Guitar Controller, Premiere Edition for the PLAYSTATION®3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment systems - enabling gamers to play like a rock star. The premiere edition of the Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller is the first in Logitech's planned line of premium peripherals for the world's best-selling music-based video game franchise. The guitar is licensed by Activision Publishing, Inc. for all Guitar Hero® games, including the highly anticipated Guitar Hero® World Tour. Featuring authentic materials - including a wood neck, a rosewood fingerboard and metal frets - the Wireless Guitar Controller is for gamers who truly want to flex their Star Power.

"There's no better feeling than being the guy with the best instrument when you walk into your friend's house to jam on Guitar Hero," said Ruben Mookerjee, Logitech's director of product marketing for gaming. "We designed this guitar for that experience. From the humbucker to the metal frets, the whammy bar to the metal tuners, the Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller gives you the credibility you rightfully deserve."

To provide even more realism for those who love to jam on Guitar Hero, the premiere edition of the Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller uses the authentic materials you'd expect to see on a real rock guitar. In addition to the metal frets and metal tuning peg handles, the rosewood fingerboard and wood neck, Logitech's design offers the one-piece contoured shape preferred by many of the world's leading rock guitarists. To match the wood neck, the Wireless Guitar Controller features a crimson body.

"As the leading producer of peripheral devices, Logitech is delivering on its promise to provide high-quality, premium guitars for our number one franchise," said Charles Huang, vice president business development for RedOctane. "With this new controller, Logitech is giving Guitar Hero fans the opportunity to unleash their inner rock stars in a new, authentic way."

To minimize button noise, Logitech uses rubber dome technology on the fret board controls, the same material used in its award-winning keyboards. The guitar controller also incorporates a New Touch-Sensitive Neck Slider, located so strumming is not always necessary to rack up the points. Additionally, the Neck Slider can be used in Guitar Hero World Tour's new Music Studio to create an even wider away of sounds.

So you'll be free to go where the music moves you, the Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology to provide a range of up to 30 feet from the console. Just plug the USB receiver into the console and you're ready to rock. In addition, a gig bag protects your guitar when you're on the road and provides pocket space for your game discs and wireless receivers. Offering hundreds of hours of battery life, the Wireless Guitar Controller gives you enough juice to perform a festival's worth of hits, encores included. The Wireless Guitar Controller requires two AA batteries to operate.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller, Premiere Edition is expected to be available in the U.S. in December for a suggested retail price of $249.99 (U.S.).