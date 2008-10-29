London Calling - Guitar Hero World Tour Battle Of The Bands

In London tomorrow night? Why not get down to The Rigg at London South Bank University Students' Union and get your rock on?

As part of the London Games Festival Fringe, there is an unofficial event by-fans-for-fans where you can show off your Guitar Hero skills to win copies of the new GH: WT game, tickets to the official launch event in November and other GH swag courtesy of Activision.

Entry is free, but contestants need to pre-register by emailing [email protected]

Competitors not only have to score big but perform big as well, playing on a real stage to a real audience in a proper live gig setting. With expert judges giving bands an X-Factor-like grilling, only the best will be crowned London Games Fringe Guitar Heroes of the Year. And if you can't hold a tune, there'll be a cosplay competition as well - come dressed as a Guitar Hero character and the best picked by the audience and judges will win. So turn it up to eleven!

Guitar Hero World Tour Battle of the Bands [LGF Fringe]