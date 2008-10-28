London MCM Expo Cosplay Gallery

There was something heartwarming about the cosplay on display at last weekend's MCM Expo in London's Docklands.

Lots of people - young and old - were having fun dressing up as their favourite game or anime characters. Giggling catgirls and mopey Death Note obsessives wandered the corridors of the Excel Centre offering FREE HUGS and renewing friendships from conventions past. It was infectious, frivolous, colorful and wonderfully daft.

Best of all though - the inspired stunt-booking that juxtaposed outlandishly-attired nerds in one half of the conference facility with a thoroughly baffled Muslim Global Peace And Unity Conference in the other half. Surreal doesn't begin to cover it...