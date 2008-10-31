Look At The Purdy Halo 3 Lights

Get out the glow sticks if you've got 'em! Here's a Halo 3 light show show spectacular. While on the long side (seven minutes of this, woah), the underling concept is neat: Use Halo 3 light effects to trippy ends. It could be shorter and better edited, but like we said, the basic idea is there.
A Halo 3 Light Show [Hawty McBloggy]
