Look Who's Breaking Street Dates Now!

One of these games shouldn't be sold to the public. No, it's not Viking: Battle for Asgard, but that's a very good guess! We're talking about Fallout 3, which, at least at some Wal-Marts just west of the Mississippi, is publicly available, even though it shouldn't be.

If you can't wait for next week, now might be the time to start scouring your local mega-retailer. More patient types can pre-purchase — but not pre-load, annoyingly — Fallout 3 via Steam or Direct2Drive. For the rest of us, expect to see Fallout 3 hit retail shelves starting next Tuesday.