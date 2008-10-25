LOTR Online: Mines of Moria - A Trip Through Durin's Way



Prepare Lord of the Rings Online fans. It's almost time for you to get your hands on Mines of Moria - the first expansion for the MMO - is coming November 18th. There will be plenty of new features to look forward to such as the game's level cap being increased, new items, and the addition of two new classes, Run-keeper and Warden. You'll also be able to have the option of purchasing a massive collector's edition with all sorts of goodies. In the mean time we got a new trailer which gives you a fly through the ruins in Durin's Way.