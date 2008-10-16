Love: The Debut Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hey. PC gamers. In case you've forgotten, you need to know that one of the most exciting PC games in development at the moment isn't coming from Valve. Or from id, or from Relic, or from Creative Assembly. It's coming from Eskil Steenberg. He's at work, single-handedly, on the MMO Love, which although difficult to describe, basically amounts to a co-operative MMO, built atop procedurally-generated worlds, that plays out like a summer cocktail made from Populous, Spore, shooters and everything in between. At the link below you'll find the game's debut trailer, and while you're watching it, remember: everything you see is the work of one man.

Love: Debut Trailer [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

