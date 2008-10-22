LucasArts Massive Reveal: The Liveblog

LucasArts and BioWare are holding a press event in San Francisco today to reveal their next massively multiplayer online game, known as Star Wars: The Old Republic. The title has already been formally announced as a PC release, a successor to the Knights of the Old Republic role-playing games and not designed as a replacement for Star Wars Galaxies. We're there, liveblogging the midichlorians out of the thing, furiously typing away as if our friends were about to be crushed to death by an Imperial trash compactor if we didn't update fast enough. Hit the jump for the thrilling, up-to-the-second liveblog of the event.