Lumines Supernova At TGS Is Like Lumines Everywhere Else

With something like a billion versions of Q Entertainment's Lumines published on various platforms, we won't fault you for having but a single grain of enthusiasm for the PlayStation 3 version. We dredged up enough on your behalf, waiting a full thirty seconds in line to go hands on with Lumines Supernova. Unfortunately, the things that make Supernova stand out from the Lumines pack were nowhere to be seen.

No access to the new "Dig Down" mode, no access to the enhanced Synthesiser features, and too little time to survey new skins make for a very 2005 experience. The fact sheet notes that Lumines Supernova has offline only play and no Trophy support, so we're thinking what we've played at TGS will be what we'll have played forever.