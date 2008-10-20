Machinima Filmfest Announces 2008 Nominees

We mentioned that the Academy of Machinima Arts and Sciences was looking for a few good flicks back in August; they announced their finalists earlier this month, with the awards ceremony to be held in New York City in November. There's a pretty wide variety of quality entries that run the gamut from artsy to funny to pretty wacky and from short to pretty damn long. It's certainly an interesting collection worth nosing through if you've got some time to spare.

