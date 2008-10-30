Macross, The Canned Bread

What's better than Macross? Macross bread. What's better than Macross bread? Macross canned bread. That's right, bread in a can. Mmm mmm good! Going on sale this November in Akihabara's Tokyo Anime Centre, this Macross Frontier canned bread is priced at ¥500 ($8) a pop. No doubt tastes great while playing the newly released Macross Ace Frontier for the PSP.

グッズ『マクロスF』のパン缶「ブドー缶」限定発売決定！ [Presepe via 2NN via Alafista]