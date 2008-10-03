Madden 09 Gets A Splash Of Pink

Throughout the month of October, a limited edition Madden NFL 09 Pink version will be available, with proceeds going to the Deanna Favre HOPE Foundation. This is coinciding with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and will be available only at Target and NFLShop.com. Besides a new box art, there will be no other changes to the actual game itself. It's still the same Madden 09 you probably already bought (and traded in). Two things of note, though. They didn't use the new Jets uniform packaging, and there will be no PS3, PS2, or PSP pink editions, either. Just 360 and Wii. Also, Brett Favre has gone through a lot of Madden covers this season already and still hasn't suffered a horrific injury. Way to go, Brett! Click the jump for more details.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., - October 2, 2008 - Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced today that Madden NFL 09 Pink will be available throughout the month of October, coinciding with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Boasting the same renowned gameplay and graphics found in Madden NFL 09, Madden NFL 09 Pink features limited edition packaging displaying a pink ribbon—the international symbol of breast cancer awareness. Proceeds from Madden NFL 09 Pink will contribute to a donation to the Deanna Favre HOPE Foundation on behalf of EA SPORTS™ and Target, the exclusive retailer of the title.

Deanna Favre, wife of Madden NFL 09 cover athlete Brett Favre, founded the Deanna Favre HOPE Foundation after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 at the age of 35. Since overcoming the disease, Deanna Favre has committed herself and the foundation to helping underserved and underinsured women who bravely face the battle against breast cancer.

"EA is honored to team up with Deanna Favre and Target in the fight against breast cancer," says senior product manager, Anthony Stevenson. "Almost everyone has been affected by this disease in some way, so we're eager to give our passionate fans an opportunity to participate in finding a cure."

Target, the exclusive retailer for Madden NFL 09 Pink, will carry the limited edition game in stores throughout the month of October. The game will also be available online at www.Target.com and www.NFLShop.com in October. Madden NFL 09 All-Play Pink is available for the Wii for $49.99. Madden NFL 09 Pink is available for the Xbox 360® video game system from Microsoft for $59.99.

Madden NFL 09, released on August 12, is the First Sports Game That Adapts To You. Madden NFL 09 will continuously assess your skills and adjust the gameplay to keep the experience both fun and challenging, regardless of whether you are an experienced player or just a rookie, all while training you to become a better Madden player.

