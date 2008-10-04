MadWorld To Be Released In The US And...Uh...

Platinum Games' MadWorld looks great. Really getting the most out of that Wii hardware. Should be a blast! But if you live in Japan, Australia or Germany, be warned: you may be on the outside looking in on this one. While the game is to be aggressively geared towards the American market, it won't - as we've pointed out - even be shown at TGS, and releases in other "sensitive" markets - like Germany and Australia - are "not part of Sega's strategy right now". Bummer. Best you Germans and us Australians can hope for is that the classification boards go easy on it on the grounds it's "comic" violence.
Australia is not a sensitive market and the the reason game bans take place is because of Michael Atkinson/lack of an 18+ rating for games. Nobody else really supports these game bans but the problem is that the politicians in this country don't know the definition of "democracy", so one man is continually allowed to dictate 21 million people. This clown has even admitted that his opposition to an R18+ rating is based on his own personal views. In reality the vast majority of games get released in AU uncut and even so the problem with Australia supposedly being a 'sensitive market' is only that the classification system for GAMES is flawed.
The system for movies and publications works fine. Music isn't even legally classified or regulated, so this bullshit constantly perpetuated by the U.S media needs to stop. That's not to say the system isn't fubar but the media has a responsibility to report factual news, not subtle 'my country is better than yours' articles.