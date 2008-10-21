Man Arrested For Gears 2 & Fable 2 Theft

All those high-profile games leaks - just how do they happen? Well, here is one way...

An employee of games packaging specialists Technicolor has been arrested in connection with the theft of 100 unreleased copies of Gears of War 2 and Fable 2.

An investigation into the theft led Memphis police detectives to follow security guard Rodney Grey when he left his apartment on Thursday. After pulling him over for outstanding driving offences he was found to have a number of games in a bag he was carrying. A search of his apartment revealed games and DVDs valued at over $US100,000.



