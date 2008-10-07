Ash wasn't on hand when I stumbled on this video showing a robot Mappy navigating a cheese-less maze at the Namco Bandai HQ, so I have no clue what this is about. But I do know that it's a robot that looks like Mappy, and it's in a maze. There's also a bit of Goro getting ready to run the maze. Odd.
Mappy The Robot Runs a Maze
