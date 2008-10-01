Marriott And Nintendo Team For In-Room Wii Service

While I'm still excited when my hotel room has one of those crappy, wired directly to the TV N64 controllers, more upscale establishments require more upscale entertainment. Marriott and Nintendo have joined forces to provide visitors at select locations the total Wii experience in the comfort of their own hotel room without that hassle of juggling game discs about. A custom version of the system has been devised specially for the hotel giant, featuring a self-contained Wii unit with 20 different games built-in, including Wii Fit, Super Mario Galaxy, and of course, Wii Sports.

The special units being tested at six Marriott and Renaissance locations in Maryland and New York, where guests can book online with the promo code XY0 in order to secure a room with a Wii for a small premium fee. Not my cup of tea, but then when I stay in a hotel I'm generally spending all day around games and just want to snore for a few hours before doing it all over again. Hit the jump for the list of participating locations.

The Wii Games Begin at Marriott & Renaissance Hotels

Marriott and Nintendo Bring the Fun Back to Business Travel and Pilot New In-Room Entertainment Options for All Generations

BETHESDA, Md. & REDMOND, Wash.—The Wii™ experience is just beginning for Marriott and Renaissance guests, who can now choose from 20 games, including the popular Mario Kart™ Wii, Super Mario Galaxy™, and Wii Sports™ as well as the revolutionary fitness game, Wii Fit™. In a lodging industry first, Marriott International, Inc. is piloting a new specially built Wii hotel game system from Nintendo in select guest rooms and lounges. Wii systems are available at six Marriott and Renaissance properties:

* New York Marriott Marquis

* Renaissance New York Hotel Times Square

* Boston Marriott Cambridge

* Bethesda (Md.) Marriott Suites

* Annapolis (Md.) Marriott Waterfront

* JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix (Lounge only)

Wii has been a hit with every age group. The intuitive, motion-sensitive controls of the Wii Remote™ controller make the games easy to play, whether alone or in groups, making it an excellent fit for hotels and their guests. With Wii Fit, guests can even burn calories while having fun, all in the comfort of their hotel rooms.

The new Wii hotel game system allows hotel guests to select from a library of games without inserting game discs. With the intuitive games menu, guests can just point the Wii Remote at a game and begin playing immediately. Popular new Wii games will be added to the menu as they become available.

The Wii guest room packages include unlimited Wii access for the entire stay. To book a Wii guest room package at these six hotels, subject to availability, please go to www.marriott.com, select your preferred hotel, then click on the "Deals at this Hotel" link or insert promotional code XY0 (zero). There is a small premium for a room with a Wii hotel game system over the standard guest room rate.