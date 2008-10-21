Mata Hari Will Shake Her Money Maker

dtp's upcoming point'n'click adventure based on the exploits of real life spy Mata Hari needs to really nail the seduction element of her story.

Seduction was Mata Hari's special skill, her Unique Selling Point. She was like Uma Thurman's character from Fox Force Five - unless you think that reference devalues the memory of the celebrated WWI spy, in which case.. forget I mentioned it.

The girl had moves, and to properly convey this, dtp have settled on a rhythm-based dancing game in which you have to click on floating musical notes and make Mata shake it like a silver halide Daguerreotype.

The minigame is optional, should you feel that your purist pointing and clicking has been compromised.

Experience Mata Hari's exotic dancing [dtp]