Max Payne Reviewer Thinks No One Cries Over Video Game Deaths

Film critics, what are we gonna do with you? Look, we apologise that you're forced to sit through a few godawful video game to movie adaptations each year, but we loathe them with every fibre of our collective beings too. But you can't make blanket statements like this, Roger Moore of the Orlando Sentinel.

In his review of the new Max Payne movie, which he pans like everyone else, Moore writes "But as good as a couple of its action beats are, Max still suffers from the heartlessness that makes games emotionally inferior to movies. Nobody ever shed a tear over a video-game character's death."

Oh, Roger. A simple Google search for "I cried when Aeris died" shows just how wrong you are. Even I... have a friend whose tear ducts were fit to blow near the end of Shadow of the Colossus. Shit on Max Payne 'til your heart's content, but realise we're a sensitive lot. *sniff*

Movie review: Max Payne — 2 out of 5 stars [Orlando Sentinel]