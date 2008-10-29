Maxim Proposes Rejected Guitar Heroes

It's hard to top Guitar Hero: Menudo — if only for the laughs that teenage boys in satin pants provide — but Maxim gives it the old college try with their half-dozen "Rejected Guitar Heroes" bit. It's full of great visual gags, like the Rock Band: Polyphonic Spree deluxe band box with over two-dozen microphones, but it stops being funny when you realise that Activision probably would greenlight that Insance Clown Posse box set.

We're really hoping that someone out there is smart enough to give Gwar its own headlining release. Don't think about the retail shelf space, Harmonix and Activision, just do it.

Rejected Guitar Heroes [Maxim]