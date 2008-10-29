The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Maxim Proposes Rejected Guitar Heroes

It's hard to top Guitar Hero: Menudo — if only for the laughs that teenage boys in satin pants provide — but Maxim gives it the old college try with their half-dozen "Rejected Guitar Heroes" bit. It's full of great visual gags, like the Rock Band: Polyphonic Spree deluxe band box with over two-dozen microphones, but it stops being funny when you realise that Activision probably would greenlight that Insance Clown Posse box set.

We're really hoping that someone out there is smart enough to give Gwar its own headlining release. Don't think about the retail shelf space, Harmonix and Activision, just do it.

Rejected Guitar Heroes [Maxim]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles