Meet Capcom's Crowd Ranchers

As we showed you yesterday, Capcom's booth at TGS has been going bananas. So much so that they've got booth boys running a unique form of crowd control. In case you can't make it out, the kid's holding a long, thick rope. And there are 15 more kids like him. They're crowd ranchers. As I took this, I could swear I heard a "YAH!", and the crack of a whip, as 1000 wide-eyed Japanese teenagers were herded - by the shuffling rope boys - into a pen and forced to watch Monster Hunter 3 trailers over and over and over.