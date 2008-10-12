Meet Capcom's Crowd Ranchers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As we showed you yesterday, Capcom's booth at TGS has been going bananas. So much so that they've got booth boys running a unique form of crowd control. In case you can't make it out, the kid's holding a long, thick rope. And there are 15 more kids like him. They're crowd ranchers. As I took this, I could swear I heard a "YAH!", and the crack of a whip, as 1000 wide-eyed Japanese teenagers were herded - by the shuffling rope boys - into a pen and forced to watch Monster Hunter 3 trailers over and over and over.

