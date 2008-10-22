The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Meet The Guy With The Tank In New Valkyria Chronicles Trailer


Sega's Valkyria Chronicles will finally be hitting the States come November 4th and PS3 owning RPG fans will definitely have something to look forward to. This new trailer not only shows off the watercolor like "CANVAS" art design SEGA implemented into the game, but it also takes a look at Welken Gunther, Squad Leader and Tank Commander.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles