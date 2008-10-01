Mega Man 9 XBLA Arrives Tomorrow

Where's Mega Man 9? It's out on the Wii. It's out on the PS3. But the 360 version is, strangely, nowhere to be seen. But worry not, 360-owning retro fetishists; it's on its way. Indeed, its on its way right now, with Microsoft's Larry Hryb announcing that the game will be out "tomorrow". Tomorrow being October 1. Get on it, Mega Man fans.