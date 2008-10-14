The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid 4 Raiden Cosplay: You Have To See It

Normally, we'd slave over a snappy headline to lure you in. Something with "boobs" or "first this or that" or "Haruhi" in the title. But this is Metal Gear Solid 4 cosplay. This is gender-bending Raiden cosplay. It's a hard sell. And you have to see it. Try as we might, our command of the English language is woefully inadequate in describing just how spectacular this particular outfit is in a simple headline. From the neck down, it's fairly banal at first blush. From the chin-up however, it's cosplay brilliance.

Machined visor, lighted LEDs on the headpiece, fits-like-a-glove chin strap, picture perfect wig — we can't even begin to comprehend the starting point on this one or how much it ultimately cost. Unless this is some off the shelf contraption that how somehow escaped us, this is an amazing piece of work. Consider us humbled.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles