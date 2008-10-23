Metroid 2 PC Remake Demo Released



That PC remake of Metroid 2 that so impressed Luke back in March has reached the demo stage!

The tech demo for the appropriately named Another Metroid 2 Remake has been released as Metroid: Confrontation.

The trailer above should give you an idea of how development has been going. In short, if you like Metroid and own a PC you should download this in case Nintendo gets twitchy and unleashes the hounds.