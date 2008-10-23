The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metroid 2 PC Remake Demo Released


That PC remake of Metroid 2 that so impressed Luke back in March has reached the demo stage!

The tech demo for the appropriately named Another Metroid 2 Remake has been released as Metroid: Confrontation.

The trailer above should give you an idea of how development has been going. In short, if you like Metroid and own a PC you should download this in case Nintendo gets twitchy and unleashes the hounds.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles