Metroid 2 PC Remake Demo Released

That PC remake of Metroid 2 that so impressed Luke back in March has reached the demo stage!
The tech demo for the appropriately named Another Metroid 2 Remake has been released as Metroid: Confrontation.
The trailer above should give you an idea of how development has been going. In short, if you like Metroid and own a PC you should download this in case Nintendo gets twitchy and unleashes the hounds.
