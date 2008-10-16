Microsoft Hit With Class Action Over RROD

Somewhere in Redmond there must a be a huge warehouse stuffed to the rafters with class action notices and a random legal claims against Microsoft. The hapless multinational has been walloped with another suit - this time from consumers who are a little ticked off about the Red Ring of Death.

A lawsuit filed at Sacramento County Superior Court alleges that Microsoft concealed the extent of the RROD problem in order to compete with the Wii and PS3 and contends that the company knew that as many as 50% of the launch consoles were susceptible to the overheating problem.

As well as seeking damages, the suit could force Microsoft to institute a refund programme in the state of California.

Microsoft Hit With California Class Action Lawsuit For Xbox 360 Failures