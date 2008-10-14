Microsoft Offering 20GB HDDs Refurb For NXE Upgrade

It emerged last week that Microsoft's NXE upgrade would require 128MB of free space and might therefore be out of reach to some Arcade owners.

Microsoft promised that some kind of 'storage solution' was in the works and has just released details of an upgrade program to ensure under-specced consoles can receive the dashboard replacement.

www.xboxstorageupgrade.com recommends either clearing some space by removing saved content or entering your Serial Number and Console Id to see if you are eligible for either a free 512 MB memory card or a 20 GB hard-drive for $US19.99. We have had unconfirmed rumours that the hard drives are refurbs. Microsoft has been contacted for comment.

[Xbox Storage Upgrade - thanks to Magnum1024k for the tip]