Microsoft Remind Japan What 360 Games Look Like, Part II

One of the better booths at last year's TGS was Microsoft's. Mostly because they had a neat wall, which was displaying the game disc and cover art for every 360 game ever released in Japan. This year, they didn't exactly go one better (it's the same schtick), but they did make sure the game boxes weren't left out. Above, and below, you'll see Microsoft Japan's 360 timeline, charting every release of every game chronologically. They even cheat and show XBLA games. Somewhat interesting, no?

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

